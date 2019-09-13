Bollard Group Upped Position in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by $1.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Cut Its Diamond Hill Invt Group (DHIL) Position as Stock Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Group Inc (DHIL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 32,539 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 40,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 21,411 shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 29,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 91,751 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 62,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 926,447 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 129,486 shares. Punch And Investment has invested 0.16% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aperio Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 2,149 shares. Prudential Financial owns 2,050 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 8,529 shares stake. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability Company has 7,855 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 40,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 26,525 shares stake. 1,795 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company. Amer Intll invested in 2,063 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 34,440 shares to 174,440 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).