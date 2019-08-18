Bollard Group Upped Position in Rogers Communications Cl B (RCI) as Stock Rose; As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stock Price Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased by $6.43 Million Its Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 1046.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 494,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 542,188 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 47,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 3.86M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 16/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; AngloGold and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (RCI) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 25,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 103,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 78,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.67 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 163,835 shares. Cumberland stated it has 224,011 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 14,141 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Korea Investment has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Arrowstreet LP holds 0.06% or 505,500 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 2,530 shares. 43,515 were reported by Pnc. Macquarie Group reported 61,826 shares stake. Moreover, Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.27% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 6,214 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lpl Fin Lc reported 5,356 shares stake.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wyndham Destinations’ RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.