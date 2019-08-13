Bollard Group Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Increased by $46.26 Million Its Holding

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10.35 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, up from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 50.18M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34 million, up from 280,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 12.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,961 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research accumulated 8,500 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 1.94% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 75,181 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 180,021 shares. Hamel reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Assoc holds 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,524 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 559,545 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 55,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Service Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,443 shares. 106,234 are held by Wright Investors Ser Inc. Woodstock invested in 4.77% or 225,950 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 999,082 shares stake. Moreover, Premier Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Garrison Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mountain Lake Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 295,000 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,523 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.4% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cannell Peter B & reported 31,850 shares. Philadelphia Co holds 92,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 264,045 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Electron Cap Prns Limited invested in 2.10M shares. Virtu Fincl Llc has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). British Columbia Corporation invested in 1.86M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cohen Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 49,055 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 58,696 shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.