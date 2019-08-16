Bollard Group Upped Holding in Bce (BCE) as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 32,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 199,390 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 167,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 353,918 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 6.50M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based National Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,000 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Btr Mngmt has invested 1.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Adirondack Trust holds 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,726 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.75% or 109,882 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sageworth Tru owns 615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,766 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Whitebox Advsr Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,433 shares. Wms Prns Llc holds 8,103 shares. 3,044 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10.82 million shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 1.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.