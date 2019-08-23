Bollard Group Upped Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Declined; Blackstone Group LP Lowered Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 27,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 91,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 64,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 223,003 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 169,832 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

