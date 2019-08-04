Bollard Group Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Plancorp Boosted Its Stake by $327,717

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clark Group has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Osterweis Cap has 122,870 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 25,000 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,267 shares. 1,943 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Marsico Limited Liability Corp reported 4.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 577,501 are held by Massachusetts Services Ma. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stanley has 1.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,209 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,571 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Florida-based Finemark Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.91M shares. California-based Fdx has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,000 shares to 200,166 shares, valued at $33.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap Limited holds 3,730 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Investment has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 161,304 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation. Axiom Intll Investors Limited De accumulated 3.04% or 838,775 shares. Retirement Planning Gru has 2,370 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 6.18% or 157,950 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northern Corp holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96.18 million shares. Summit Secs Lc reported 1,800 shares. 124,121 are held by Nwq Invest Mngmt Lc. Hamel Assoc holds 27,801 shares. Truepoint Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).