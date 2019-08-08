Bollard Group Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lowered by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined; As The (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped by $3.66 Million Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 9.31 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in The (TRV) by 950.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 26,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 29,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 2,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.36. About 1.50 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 70,802 shares to 425,974 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 62,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares to 146,019 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).