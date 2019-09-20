Bollard Group Stake In Morgan Stanley (MS) Was Has Lifted; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 83,279 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, down from 91,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 3.41 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 18,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 185,415 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 166,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 4.48 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles a program for women entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS ELECT ALL DIRECTORS W/AT LEAST 98%; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reaping Up to $100 Million After Cigna Deal; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.16% or 965,210 shares. First Tru Company accumulated 17,214 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,501 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,234 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Co has 184,756 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Numerixs Techs has 0.78% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 61,599 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 4.20 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 15,076 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 6,475 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.8% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc reported 29,902 shares. Enterprise Fin Svcs holds 0.01% or 968 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,255 shares to 4,726 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,971 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares to 46,740 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,928 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).