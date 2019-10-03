Bollard Group Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 11,839 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 139,425 shares with $11.69 million value, up from 127,586 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $211.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.60 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

Bollard Group Llc decreased Johnson Controls Intl Plc stake by 22,381 shares to 55,971 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cargurus Inc Cl A stake by 283,404 shares and now owns 858,959 shares. Bristol (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Behind PDS Biotech’s Rally? – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Merck’s two applications for Dificid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 12.98% above currents $82.54 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 0% or 310 shares. 4,399 were reported by Truepoint Incorporated. Wealth Architects Lc invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regent Limited Liability Corp owns 1.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 52,487 shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.26% or 340,238 shares. Corda Ltd Llc reported 2.49% stake. Roosevelt Grp invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 408,700 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp owns 936,750 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Phocas Fin Corp stated it has 1,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 195,557 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.83% or 9.13 million shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 638,594 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.99% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 1.31M shares.