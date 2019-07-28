Bollard Group Position in Duke Energy (DUK) Has Lifted by $953,991 as Shares Declined; Cvs (CVS) Stock Value Declined While St Germain D J Co Lifted Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,761 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 175,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 28,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,753 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 238,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1.35M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management accumulated 56,726 shares. Benin Management invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitebox Advisors Llc has 6,433 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 17,390 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South Dakota Inv Council owns 254,377 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 801,310 shares. Arga Investment Management LP holds 0.03% or 4,025 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,732 shares. Oarsman reported 46,906 shares. American Natl Ins Co Tx invested in 125,254 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny, New York-based fund reported 125,331 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.11% or 558,429 shares. Natixis has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) by 2,816 shares to 35,985 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,979 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

