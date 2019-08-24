Bollard Group Lowered Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.26 Million as Shares Declined; Lakeview Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent stated it has 31,745 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 116,154 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 1.82% or 158,568 shares. Kj Harrison owns 51,638 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Management owns 40,065 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.80M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Schulhoff & has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb Partners Corporation stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock Incorporated holds 288.76M shares. Barnett And Communication Incorporated stated it has 1,874 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 85,640 were reported by Maple Capital Management. Rdl holds 21,956 shares. Monetary Management Group accumulated 52,521 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B Riley Wealth Management holds 2.21% or 67,101 shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 135,058 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,970 shares. Private Wealth has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,496 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 6,156 shares. Eaton Vance has 634,611 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Conning accumulated 14,288 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 2,740 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 12,519 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.13% or 16,408 shares in its portfolio. 137,960 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.4% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.23 million shares.