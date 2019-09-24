Bollard Group Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Last Week Lear (LEA) Coverage

Bollard Group Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 51,144 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 581,265 shares with $33.21 million value, up from 530,121 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $250.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 6.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 28.98% above currents $116.59 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the shares of LEA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $158.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.12 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 235,602 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear: Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seeing Limited Catalysts Ahead, UBS Powers Down Lear – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) reported 14,366 shares. 1,641 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clark Estates invested in 0.56% or 25,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0.01% or 194,724 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 69,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 328,903 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 2,778 shares. Next Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 422 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 39,620 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 38,400 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 3,303 were reported by Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Clearbridge Limited reported 314 shares.

Bollard Group Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 6,824 shares to 69,955 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK) stake by 66,677 shares and now owns 65,699 shares. Cargurus Inc Cl A was reduced too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.