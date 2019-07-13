Bollard Group Lifted Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Huber Capital Management Decreased Stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by $3.06 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 89,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,952 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 150,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 80,762 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 47,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,548 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 323,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $22.60 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBNC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 19.19 million shares or 0.69% less from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt has 28,058 shares. Cwm Lc reported 38 shares. Dana Investment Advsr owns 61,209 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 40,531 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 8,294 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 3,360 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has 10,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 24,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 14,174 shares. Pitcairn Communications stated it has 6,866 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.54% or 35,057 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 984 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 650,814 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 34,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

