Bollard Group Lifted Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake; The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Bollard Group Llc increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 22.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 21,546 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 117,741 shares with $8.06M value, up from 96,195 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $41.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 739,735 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 24,986 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.93% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 49,711 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.43% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). West Coast Fin Llc reported 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 70,000 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. 52,557 were reported by Thomasville Bancorp. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Natixis accumulated 4,235 shares. Aspiriant Limited holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 3,874 shares. Ar Asset Inc holds 0.18% or 7,130 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Llc, New York-based fund reported 9,796 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Com holds 0.18% or 6,790 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 8 to “Buy”.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.21 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 39.33 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.