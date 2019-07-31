Bollard Group Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial (CINF); As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Position by $1.56 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 37,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 44.95 million shares traded or 91.59% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 812,247 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,682 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 47,405 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 64,115 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,935 shares. Whitnell reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartline accumulated 5,141 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 251,272 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 2.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 37,762 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd owns 210,585 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 258,311 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Associate reported 199,171 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,922 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 561,945 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6,490 shares to 36,029 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 417,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,596 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial: Boringness Is The New Sexiness – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Cincinnati Financial’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Elephant-Sized Companies Warren Buffett Could Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 33,499 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt has 38,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,434 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,260 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.05% or 159,608 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited owns 3,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary owns 8,981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 2,565 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment accumulated 4,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 20,766 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett And Lc has invested 0.17% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.