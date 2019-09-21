Bollard Group Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $378,600; Market Value Declined; Malaga Cove Capital Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,835 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 2,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 45,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.55 million, up from 44,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Facing Margin Pressure in AWS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares to 55,971 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,877 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 3.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,596 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 1,314 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc reported 34,321 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Antipodean Advsr Limited Liability holds 8.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,650 shares. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 12.56% stake. Carlson holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 721 shares. 246 were reported by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 29,692 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Dsm Partners Limited Liability Co holds 180,069 shares. Jones Lllp accumulated 6,173 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goelzer holds 1,004 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 3.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 90,638 shares. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 19,871 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware has invested 2.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,352 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.32% or 33,220 shares. 1,723 were reported by Amarillo Bank & Trust. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,734 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Lc invested in 0.15% or 2,871 shares. The Wisconsin-based Provident Tru has invested 8.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,712 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 1.22% or 62,181 shares. South State Corporation owns 4,642 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 17,804 shares stake. Northern Trust stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,963 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).