Bollard Group Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Decreased by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.83. About 4.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.34M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32.24M shares. White Pine Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,254 shares. Roberts Glore Com Inc Il holds 16,365 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 308,504 shares. 19,025 are owned by Accredited. Regent Limited Liability invested in 26,343 shares or 0.47% of the stock. First Merchants stated it has 109,629 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 45,982 are owned by Beacon Fin Group Inc. Ensemble Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Winch Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rockland Trust Communications reported 8,053 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.56M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 11,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital invested in 0.02% or 5,140 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 21,546 shares to 117,741 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 56,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 108,626 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 0.34% or 34,312 shares. Creative Planning reported 194,617 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 772 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 2,837 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Central Retail Bank And Tru reported 38,174 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.73% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Park Circle has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 700 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 16,135 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group owns 7,399 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,113 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp holds 10,374 shares. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company has invested 0.86% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 15,563 shares.

