Bollard Group Has Upped Its Position in Ppl (PPL) as Shares Declined; As Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Share Price Declined, Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.93 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 67,209 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 36,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 447,013 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 410,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 1.03M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,427 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 5,878 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ma reported 1.51% stake. Strs Ohio owns 110,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 144,542 shares. Eam Limited Company accumulated 202,320 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 15,644 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Ajo LP owns 252,327 shares.

