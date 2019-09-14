Bollard Group Has Upped Its American Electric Power (AEP) Position by $3.09 Million; Shares Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Alexandria Capital Cut Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 35,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 424,891 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40M, up from 389,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt reported 2,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 7,302 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 75,314 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,157 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 1.30 million shares. Bank & Trust Of The West, a California-based fund reported 3,607 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 147,612 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.41% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Liberty Management stated it has 0.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.06% or 78,101 shares. 19,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Oakworth Capital stated it has 907 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,985 shares to 106,394 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,955 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

