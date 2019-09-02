Bollard Group Has Trimmed Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 69.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $1.82 million value, down from 161,970 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $2.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Bollard Group Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 86.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 2,025 shares with $364,000 value, down from 14,652 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Among 6 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Descartes has $46 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 16.97% above currents $35.48 stock price. Descartes had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $7.46M for 98.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc increased Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) stake by 106,857 shares to 233,760 valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Twilio Inc Cl A stake by 8,800 shares and now owns 46,150 shares. Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP) was raised too.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94 million for 34.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

