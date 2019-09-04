Bollard Group Has Raised Southern Copper (SCCO) Position By $2.24 Million; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Edison International (EIX) Last Week

Bollard Group Llc increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 14.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 57,512 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 443,793 shares with $17.61 million value, up from 386,281 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $24.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 25,259 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Among 7 analysts covering Edison International (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison International has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is -1.01% below currents $73.17 stock price. Edison International had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. Guggenheim maintained the shares of EIX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of EIX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 4. See Edison International (NYSE:EIX) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Edison International shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 60,988 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 27,209 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 6,608 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.13% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 49,567 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 12,279 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 103,681 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 153,560 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 500 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kwmg accumulated 34,375 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 95,467 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 2,834 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.02% or 7,623 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.20 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 45,148 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services

