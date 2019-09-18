Bollard Group Has Raised Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $991,101; American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $632,995; Share Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 58,957 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $236.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 23,834 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 10,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 818,085 are owned by First Trust Advsr Lp. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,154 shares. Putnam Fl Management Comm has 48,395 shares. Bp Pcl has 0.11% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 15,600 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.65% or 793,114 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has invested 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Midas Mgmt Corporation stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Stoneridge Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.18% or 17,636 shares. Holderness Invests has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 74 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05 million for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Management has 0.93% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,523 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 120,723 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 1.49 million shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 250 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com reported 3.70M shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 856,529 shares stake. Quantbot Lp stated it has 2,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.74M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,538 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has 6,081 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc owns 5,622 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Country Tru National Bank & Trust has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ok owns 13,895 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.34% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 237,605 shares.

