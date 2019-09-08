Bollard Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined; Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) as Stock Value Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 60,306 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $698.10M for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 2,300 shares to 24,443 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 16,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.58M shares. L S Advisors stated it has 9,349 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Baltimore reported 14,342 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Ally Financial Incorporated owns 15,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 9,178 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New England Rech & Mgmt reported 2,400 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 334,968 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Company owns 2,740 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 535,762 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 1,818 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 11,952 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 587,724 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 197 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.29 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 21,035 shares. Gp One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 193,727 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 13,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 35,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv has 35,466 shares. 40,063 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.16% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 300 shares. Bb&T Limited Com owns 229,159 shares. Regions Finance Corporation invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Barclays Public Ltd holds 92 shares. 567 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 22,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

