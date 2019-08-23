Bollard Group Has Lifted By $3.46 Million Its Wal (WMT) Position; Calithera Biosciences (CALA)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold their stock positions in Calithera Biosciences. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Bollard Group Llc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 92.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 35,709 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 74,413 shares with $7.26 million value, up from 38,704 last quarter. Wal now has $316.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 689,226 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump 33%; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,914 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Mercantile Company owns 4,990 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 180,000 shares stake. 7,330 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability invested in 3,252 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 58,205 shares. 2,334 are held by Barr E S &. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 13,769 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 132,491 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,517 shares. Ws Lllp has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 123,722 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 31,148 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. M Securities invested in 22,311 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.58% above currents $110.99 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 17 report. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.875. About 26,296 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018