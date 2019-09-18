Bollard Group Has Increased Rayonier (RYN) Stake; Triple-s Management (GTS) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Triple-s Management Corp (GTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 47 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold stakes in Triple-s Management Corp. The funds in our database now have: 18.92 million shares, up from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Triple-s Management Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Bollard Group Llc increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 17,124 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 250,884 shares with $7.60 million value, up from 233,760 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 122,911 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Bollard Group Llc decreased British American Tobacco Plc S (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 11,951 shares to 338 valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 36,307 shares and now owns 304,707 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 14,184 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Corp owns 11,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Timber Creek Capital holds 1.6% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 81,925 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 11,511 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 348,535 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc stated it has 8,250 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 9,620 shares in its portfolio. 2,187 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 9,141 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 0% or 326,736 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wiltshire Andrew G., worth $52,683.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 7.96% above currents $28.25 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of RYN in report on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 143.48% or $1.32 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. GTS’s profit will be $9.33 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 131,408 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation for 602,733 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 683,472 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 34,053 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 89,300 shares.

