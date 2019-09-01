Bollard Group Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $3.49 Million; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Bollard Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 130.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 25,142 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 44,430 shares with $6.21M value, up from 19,288 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $504.50 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for 633,181 shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 170,965 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 1.34% invested in the company for 576,313 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 107,004 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 227,122 shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.