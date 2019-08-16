Bollard Group Has Increased Its Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) Holding; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monroe Capital has $15 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 33.75% above currents $10.28 stock price. Monroe Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) latest ratings:

Bollard Group Llc increased Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 11,608 shares as Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 291,711 shares with $12.75 million value, up from 280,103 last quarter. Bp Plc Sp Adr now has $121.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 3.17 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/04/2018 – BP Is Operator of Block 61, Holds a 60% Interest; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 09/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals diff falls in Med, edges higher in north

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 38.80% above currents $36.24 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $210.24 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 17.61 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Monroe Capital Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc has 205,958 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 52,438 shares. Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Raymond James Finance Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 20,709 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 39,599 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 39,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea invested in 0% or 58 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 143,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 260 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Pnc Financial Serv Group accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 25,000 shares.