Bollard Group Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Holding by $2.01 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 24,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 536,518 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05M, up from 512,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,915 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Communication reported 983,599 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has invested 0.24% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandhill Prtn Limited owns 4,683 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc accumulated 12,242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,954 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 5,108 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.16M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Brinker Inc has 52,254 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 30,362 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Cibc World Mkts owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,987 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 811 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv reported 9,805 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.19% or 3.58M shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 88 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.22% or 1,394 shares. 6,161 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Bb&T Corp accumulated 15,365 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Com invested in 2,496 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 851,422 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk. Prudential reported 558,303 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,370 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 14,712 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 324,678 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1,500 shares. Ctc Ltd stated it has 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 58,612 shares to 421,755 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).