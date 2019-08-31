Bollard Group Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $2.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Santa Barbara Asset Management Maintains Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 682,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.98 million, up from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

