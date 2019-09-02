Bollard Group Has Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 40,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 639,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.68M, down from 680,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 56,351 shares to 158,135 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 58,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,210 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Westpac Banking invested in 76,743 shares. Horseman Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W Communications Ny has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,130 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 10,934 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blue Fincl Capital has 0.68% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,185 shares. L & S owns 9,349 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 11,238 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Franklin Res accumulated 2.21M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Com reported 1,885 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,187 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4.70 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94M for 34.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 115,987 shares to 620,151 shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 107,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).