Bollard Group Has Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.26 Million; As Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Stake

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 495,714 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Altfest L J And Com reported 43,544 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Ltd holds 3,121 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 22,700 shares. Greystone Managed holds 24,611 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Dillon Associate, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,834 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 1.28 million shares. Peconic Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.34% or 9.26M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 137,960 shares. Pension owns 0.39% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 564,363 shares. 200 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Paragon Capital Management Lc owns 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31,682 shares to 166,858 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 70,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.