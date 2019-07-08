Bollard Group Has Boosted Its Holding in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 445,601 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 2.18M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progressive’s February Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Completion of MSP Underwriting Limited Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ProAssurance’s (PRA) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Plunge Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 2,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial owns 48 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.15% or 2,583 shares. 34,849 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Advisors. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 5,064 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 7,880 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,667 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,325 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 42,673 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.42 million shares. Amer Interest Gru has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 1.12 million were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp. Leavell Mgmt stated it has 12,855 shares. 2,794 were accumulated by Mai Capital Management.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can the Momentum of Square Stock Continue? – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv prices $9B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Disappointment in Store for Fiserv (FISV) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital reported 2.63M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Mgmt Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,917 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3,108 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 72,329 shares. 3,608 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pnc Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 184,030 shares. Barbara Oil Co holds 3,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 16,240 were reported by North Star Invest Corporation. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 15,680 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 19,891 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 3,225 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.46% or 61,472 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 120,386 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.