Bollard Group Decreased Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.26 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Market Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Position by $20.07 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35 million, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares to 192,900 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 43.52 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sp Adr A by 13,509 shares to 124,647 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP).

