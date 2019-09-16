Bollard Group Decreased Its Holding in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by $418,285; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 566,802 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1164.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 63,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 69,484 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 5,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 246,013 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 360 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,231 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,798 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Automobile Association has 11,049 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,866 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 1.09 million shares stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Oxbow Advisors Limited Company has 26,407 shares. Citadel Lc owns 118,924 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has 28,443 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 87,551 shares. Regions Corp owns 4,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,389 shares to 183,187 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.