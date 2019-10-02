Bollard Group Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Position; Centurylink (CTL) Shorts Raised By 6.49%

Bollard Group Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc sold 21,578 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 625,413 shares with $22.57 million value, down from 646,991 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $69.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 3.82 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) had an increase of 6.49% in short interest. CTL’s SI was 105.34M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.49% from 98.92 million shares previously. With 13.02 million avg volume, 8 days are for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s short sellers to cover CTL’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 11.63 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks With Dividends Over 5% That Are Great for Income Investors – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge slides after regulator’s Mainline ruling – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Enbridge a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.65 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc increased Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 23,094 shares to 314,805 valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 18,557 shares and now owns 185,415 shares. Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CenturyLink, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors L P has invested 0.4% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 56,180 shares. Park Circle reported 152,000 shares. 14,191 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs Inc. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 101,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 3.95 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 102,302 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 75,933 shares. West Family Invests Inc holds 2.59M shares or 7.65% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 25,482 shares. Kistler holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 658 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd stated it has 97.26 million shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 345,008 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.