Bollard Group Decreased British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) Stake; Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake By $1.77 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) stake by 97.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 338 shares with $12,000 value, down from 12,289 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc S now has $79.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) stake by 81.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 30,472 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 6,842 shares with $402,000 value, down from 37,314 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In now has $30.99 billion valuation. It closed at $61.29 lastly. It is down 12.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance

Among 5 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:PEG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock has $7100 highest and $6100 lowest target. $65.20’s average target is 6.38% above currents $61.29 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6100 target in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.40 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 1.29% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 432 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 95,443 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 12,295 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Communication has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Security Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,163 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Primecap Management Com Ca holds 372,379 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Icon Advisers Co accumulated 33,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,508 shares.

Bollard Group Llc increased Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 62,896 shares to 262,286 valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:BHP) stake by 49,400 shares and now owns 157,274 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sp Adr A was raised too.