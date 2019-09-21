Bollard Group Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $477,945; Stock Price Declined; Ally Financial Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $15.96 Million as Market Value Rose

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 4,726 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188,000, down from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 22,013 shares to 512,142 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.19M shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.4% or 151,960 shares. Capital Interest Ca accumulated 144,055 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Cardinal Cap Management holds 0.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 49,119 shares. Bollard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,726 shares. Kiltearn Llp has 4.97 million shares for 6.26% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,878 shares. Sun Life owns 21,362 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.37% or 171,587 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,756 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 104,166 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv accumulated 46,324 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.24M shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skytop Mngmt Lc has invested 6.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mgmt Pro Inc reported 605 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated holds 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 340,381 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 13,570 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 18,478 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 896,828 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Cwm Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,070 shares. Channing Cap Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Secs invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Mgmt Lc owns 371,230 shares. 43,934 are held by Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability. Sands Mngmt Ltd Com owns 225,274 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 209,893 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,699 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 3.05M shares stake.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

