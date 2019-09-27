Bollard Group Cut Its British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) Position by $418,285 as Share Price Declined; Citigroup Raised Its Position in Grubhub (GRUB) as Share Price Declined

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 159.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 98,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 159,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.06 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.69B market cap company. It closed at $36.02 lastly. It is down 34.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 13,449 shares to 74,227 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 48,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLE) by 84,000 shares to 849,500 shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Put) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG).

