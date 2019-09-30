Bollard Group Cut Holding in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by $418,285 as Share Value Declined; Dsm Capital Partners Raised Its Position in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by $36.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 19.90M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.04M, up from 12.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 14.44 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 19/03/2018 – HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA & SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.18 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,338 shares to 41,967 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 190,505 shares to 7.30 million shares, valued at $330.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

