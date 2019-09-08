Bollard Group Boosted Its Holding in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by $1.29 Million; Nomura Holdings Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) Position as Share Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 452,008 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) by 52.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 171,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, down from 326,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (Put) (NYSE:RTN) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The (Call).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,289 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 18,291 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ally Financial holds 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 50,000 shares. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young & invested in 2.57% or 96,202 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 1.37 million shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 5.10 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0.19% or 315,716 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 36,383 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,553 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Salley reported 38,826 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca). Birmingham Management Al accumulated 2,655 shares. 19,092 are owned by Creative Planning. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1.94M shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 75,829 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Hl Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 66,379 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 21,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 570 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 1,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 116,291 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 159,608 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund reported 3,013 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0.49% or 953,578 shares.