Bollard Group Boosted Its Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Among 2 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Stampscom has $78 highest and $3500 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is -32.35% below currents $71.44 stock price. Stampscom had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold”. See Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) latest ratings:

Bollard Group Llc increased Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 23,094 shares as Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 314,805 shares with $13.13 million value, up from 291,711 last quarter. Bp Plc Sp Adr now has $133.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.78M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – AKER BP NAMES KJETEL DIGRE SVP OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank

Bollard Group Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 12,255 shares to 4,726 valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 23,505 shares and now owns 402,469 shares. Johnson Controls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 29.72% above currents $39.16 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 17,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,000 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 8,818 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Swiss Comml Bank has 31,966 shares. American Interest Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 12,507 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.19% or 77,918 shares. 207,234 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 126,406 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 209,260 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.