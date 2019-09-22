Bollard Group Boosted Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding; Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 16.81% above currents $45.8 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight”. See Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Bollard Group Llc increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 20.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 18,672 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 110,423 shares with $6.00M value, up from 91,751 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $68.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 720,396 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 35.98% above currents $56.26 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 28.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): Which Is a Better Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “CIBC (TSX:CM) vs. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: This Ridiculously Easy Plan Is the Key to Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 224,446 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Penske Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 2.93% less from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Inc holds 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 589,012 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Comm has invested 0.66% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 40,813 shares. Leuthold Group Lc invested in 0.39% or 63,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 57,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.73M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 15,396 shares. Pnc Ser Gp has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 19 shares stake. Colony Group Ltd Llc holds 13,532 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 512,408 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,443 shares. 992 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 92,438 shares. Edmp has 2.05% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.66 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Penske Automotive Opens Its 15th Used Vehicle Supercenter – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Share Price Is Up 23% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.