Bokf Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR) Has Raised by $725,114 as Share Value Rose; Ctc Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $84.76 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.94. About 5.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Sri Lanka this week banned Facebook’s social media and messaging services in that country; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor

Bokf increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 279.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 27,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 37,876 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 9,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 57,243 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 24,801 shares to 392,191 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares to 200,971 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 420,247 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.87% or 17,204 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 24,885 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. First Washington stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability has 5.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,605 shares. Suncoast Equity reported 141,947 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability owns 2,553 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold Company Inc has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,472 shares. Incline Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 186,708 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utah Retirement owns 449,309 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 19,810 are owned by Baxter Bros Inc. Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 1.23 million shares stake.

