Bokf Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Upped by $1.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased United Microelectronics (UMC) Holding by $340,000

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 2.53 million shares traded or 345.29% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B

Bokf increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 88.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 8,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,842 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.6. About 902,311 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 27,944 shares to 58,218 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 7,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,486 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.