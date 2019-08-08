Bokf Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $481,134 as Share Value Declined; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Market Value Declined While Towle & Co Decreased Its Stake

Bokf decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 9,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 705,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, down from 714,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 2.10M shares traded or 183.62% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “What to Watch When Renewable Energy Group Reports Q1 Earnings – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Renewable Energy offloads REG Life Sciences business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 11,088 shares. 27,939 were reported by Amer Grp. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 19 shares. Advisory Ntwk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Invesco Limited owns 796,842 shares. 31,390 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research Inc. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 251,192 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 29,517 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 16,157 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 106 shares. Hbk Lp reported 28,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0% or 406,794 shares. Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 16,140 shares. Frontier Invest Management reported 0.87% stake. Park Natl Oh holds 929,653 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp Incorporated has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 929,234 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Fincl Group accumulated 142,466 shares or 1.26% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davenport Limited Liability Com has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 76,149 were reported by North Star Asset Management Inc. 173,385 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Endurance Wealth Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 144,497 shares. Cullen Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura Holding reported 61,702 shares stake. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,934 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,134 shares to 77,310 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.