Bokf Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.30 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $16.08 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.71M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 6.75M shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal

Bokf increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 34,079 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 29,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.09 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.49 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial reported 0% stake. Northpointe Capital Llc holds 96,604 shares. Opus Mngmt Inc reported 0.51% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Stanley holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 50,663 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability accumulated 2,086 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.19M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 24,912 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.01% or 10,568 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.55M shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 97,971 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,555 shares to 136,935 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,429 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 1.93% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 39,071 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.86% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,007 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 25,368 shares or 6.9% of the stock. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 422,545 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,302 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. 1,094 are owned by Grimes Inc. Kj Harrison & Partners accumulated 18,000 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc reported 4,080 shares. Bartlett & Co Lc owns 53,887 shares. 9,808 were reported by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. 1,236 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 434,942 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

