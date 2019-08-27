Bokf Lowered Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake; Shorts at Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (PTNR) Lowered By 25%

Bokf decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 83.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 16,341 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Bokf holds 3,115 shares with $343,000 value, down from 19,456 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $10.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 63,387 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. PTNR’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s short sellers to cover PTNR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 1,849 shares traded. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) has declined 1.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PTNR News: 29/03/2018 – Partner Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2017 Results1; 03/04/2018 – Partner Commun Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on March 31, 2018 and Ending on June 30, 2018; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 31/05/2018 – Partner Communications Announces A Share Buyback Plan; 17/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Recognition of This Lawsuit as a Class Action Filed against the Company and against 012 Smile Telecom; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY EQUIPMENT REVENUES WERE NIS 204 MILLION (US$ 59 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 21%; 03/04/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS THE INTEREST RATE FOR THE SERIES D NOTES FOR THE PERIOD COMMENCING ON MARCH 31, 2018 AND ENDING ON JUNE 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – TV SUBSCRIBER BASE WAS APPROXIMATELY 43 THOUSAND HOUSEHOLDS AT QUARTER-END; 31/05/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY SHR NIS 0.05; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE NIS 0.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 142,215 shares. Stifel reported 29,648 shares. 51,436 are owned by Azimuth Limited Liability Corporation. 19,599 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 20,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc accumulated 148,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 41,668 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 18,697 shares. 24 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Franklin Resources holds 4.52M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Rmb Management Limited Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Bokf increased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 9,788 shares to 86,151 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 2,527 shares and now owns 16,687 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company has market cap of $705.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing.