Bokf Lifted By $873,708 Its At&T (T) Holding; Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $1.31 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 7,100 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 45,246 shares with $8.36 million value, down from 52,346 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 378,010 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Bokf increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 26,476 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Bokf holds 1.01M shares with $33.91M value, up from 985,354 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 13.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 533,048 were accumulated by Eastern Bankshares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 318,068 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,439 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 572,973 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.2% or 3.95M shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 21,556 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Transamerica accumulated 0% or 246 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Com holds 25,467 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 53,984 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability reported 20,204 shares. Bluestein R H Com owns 6,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schaller Invest Gru owns 7,213 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.11% below currents $37.44 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by DZ Bank.

Bokf decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,981 shares to 94,342 valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 78,780 shares and now owns 387,809 shares. Ishares Tr (IVE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $160 lowest target. $219.40’s average target is 0.75% above currents $217.76 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $160 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6.