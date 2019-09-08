Bokf Increases Position in Blackrock (BLK); Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Value Rose

Bokf increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 3,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 15,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 11,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 467,212 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock seeks $2.5 bln for private credit fund – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS LIKE FLOATING RATE & INFLATION-LINKED SECURITIES AS BUFFERS AGAINST RISING RATES & INFLATION

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.