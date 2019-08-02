Bokf Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Comscore (SCOR) Holder Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Position by $4.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Bokf increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 18,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 182,981 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 164,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 490,743 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,098 shares to 6,024 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 49,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,543 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% EPS growth.